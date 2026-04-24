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UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock to visit India next week

During her visit to India, Baerbock will hold 'multiple bilateral meetings with various government officials' and also meet the UN country team in India led by UN Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 01:56 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 01:56 IST
India NewsUnited Nations

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