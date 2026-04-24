<p>United Nations: President of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-nations">United Nations</a> General Assembly Annalena Baerbock will visit India next week and hold several bilateral meetings with government officials, her spokesperson said.</p>.<p>Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, will undertake official duty travel to New Delhi and Beijing next week, spokesperson for the General Assembly President La Neice Collins said at the daily press briefing here on Thursday.</p>.<p>Collins said Baerbock is travelling at the invitation of the governments of India and China.</p>.<p>During her visit to India, Baerbock will hold “multiple bilateral meetings with various government officials” and also meet the UN country team in India led by UN Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner.</p>.India's permanent contribution to agenda of world community is of enormous importance for us: Antonio Guterres.<p>She will then travel to China, where she will hold bilateral meetings with government officials and meet the UN country team led by Resident Coordinator Stephen Jackson.</p>.<p>This will be Baerbock’s first visit to India in her capacity as President of the UN General Assembly. She had previously travelled to the country when she served as Germany’s foreign minister.</p>.<p>In February, UN Secretary-General <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/antonio-guterres">Antonio Guterres</a> visited India to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. </p>