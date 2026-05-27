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UN meet | India warns Pakistan of 'consequences' for cross-border terror, says it has right to defend itself

Addressing the UNSC debate, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 04:14 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 04:14 IST
India NewsPakistanTerrorismUnited Nations

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