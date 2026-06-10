'Unable to win, they conspired...': Revanth Reddy slams rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s RS nomination, calls it 'seat chori' by BJP

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/revanth-reddys-hydraa-inspired-by-hitler-remark-triggers-row-bjp-says-emergency-mindset-out-in-open-4030369">Revanth Reddy</a> on Tuesday strongly condemned the rejection of Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/meenakshi-natarajans-rs-polls-nomination-rejection-rahul-gandhi-wanted-to-join-congress-leaders-protest-at-ec-office-4033291">Meenakshi Natarajan’s </a>Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh, calling it a BJP conspiracy and an attack on democracy. </p> <p>Reddy in a statement alleged that after ‘Vote Chori’ and ‘SIR’ controversies, the BJP was now resorting to “Seat Chori”. He asserted that there are no criminal cases pending against Meenakshi Natarajan in Telangana, questioning the grounds for her nomination being rejected.</p> .Meenakshi Natarajan nomination row: Congress leaders denied entry into EC office, stage sit-in protest.<p>“Unable to win, they conspired and got Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination rejected,” the CM said. He also claimed that when Congress leadership led by AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh went to meet the Election Commission, they were stopped.</p> <p>Describing the development as a dark day for democracy and an attempt to suppress the voice of the people, Revanth Reddy said all citizens must condemn it. He added that the Congress party would approach the court and “fight until justice is done." </p>