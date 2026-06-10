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'Unable to win, they conspired...': Revanth Reddy slams rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s RS nomination, calls it 'seat chori' by BJP

“Unable to win, they conspired and got Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination rejected,” the CM said.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 20:11 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 20:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshTelangana

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