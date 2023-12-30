Unappetizing flight: Dietician finds live worm in sandwich aboard IndiGo

Gupta, concerned about potential health risks, emphasised the need for "a polite note" informing passengers about the compromised food. She questioned why the attendant, despite being aware of the issue, continued to serve the sandwiches to other passengers.

"I will Lodge an official complain via email soon. But as a Public Health professional I want to know despite of knowing the quality of Sandwich was not good and informing the Flight attendant prior she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers . There were kids , elderly and other passengers …. What if any one catches infection (sic)" Gupta expressed on Instagram.

She further highlighted the necessity for raising awareness about passenger health and safety as the top priority. Gupta stressed that her intention was not to avail compensation or refund but to raise awareness about passenger health and safety.

In a statement issued on Saturday, IndiGo said, "We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question. The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the passenger."