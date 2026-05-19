Unchecked dog‑bite incidents will push civic life into harsh regression: SC

Supreme Court warns unchecked dog-bite incidents threaten public safety and civic governance in India.

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Key points

• Supreme Court ruling The Supreme Court dismissed pleas to modify its order removing stray dogs from institutional areas, citing public safety concerns and constitutional rights.

• Public safety risk Unchecked dog-bite incidents erode public confidence in civic administration and urban governance, posing severe threats to vulnerable groups.

• Constitutional rights The right to live with dignity under Article 21 includes the right to move freely without fear of physical harm from dog attacks.

• State obligations The court directed states to enforce Animal Welfare Board of India rules, establish ABC centres, and ensure anti-rabies medicine availability.