Unchecked dog‑bite incidents will push civic life into harsh regression: SC

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Supreme Court warns unchecked dog-bite incidents threaten public safety and civic governance in India.
Key points
• Supreme Court ruling
The Supreme Court dismissed pleas to modify its order removing stray dogs from institutional areas, citing public safety concerns and constitutional rights.
• Public safety risk
Unchecked dog-bite incidents erode public confidence in civic administration and urban governance, posing severe threats to vulnerable groups.
• Constitutional rights
The right to live with dignity under Article 21 includes the right to move freely without fear of physical harm from dog attacks.
• State obligations
The court directed states to enforce Animal Welfare Board of India rules, establish ABC centres, and ensure anti-rabies medicine availability.
• Legal protections
Officials implementing court orders are protected from FIRs or criminal complaints, and non-compliance may lead to contempt proceedings.
Key statistics
1,084 in a month
Dog bites reported in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan
2 lakh in first four months of the year
Dog bites recorded in Tamil Nadu
November 7, 2025
Date of Supreme Court's original order
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 May 2026, 09:13 IST