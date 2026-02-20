<p>Chandigarh: The sight of an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ambulance">ambulance</a> arriving outside an exam centre in Manimajra, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chandigarh">Chandigarh</a> on Friday was anything but ordinary. </p><p>Inside the vehicle was 17-year-old Kanishka Bisht, who had been in an ICU for the past 13 days. She had come to sit for her class 12 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/physics">Physics exam</a>.</p>.<p>Kanishka, a person with disability, was taken to her class in a wheelchair. An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oxygen">oxygen</a> tank was placed there for any health <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emergency">emergency</a>.</p>.<p>Her father, Prem Singh, said his daughter is a non-medical student of Khalsa School in Sector 26 here.</p>.<p>He said she has not been well since January 30. Initially, she had a cold, which later turned into severe <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pneumonia">pneumonia</a>.</p>.CBSE to implement 'on screen marking' for class 12 board exams from 2026.<p>She was admitted to a hospital in Panchkula and from there, she was referred to the Sector 32 hospital in Chandigarh.</p>.<p>Of the 13 days she had been in an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icu">intensive care unit</a>, for 10 days she was unconscious, Prem Singh said.</p>.<p>Despite her frail health, Kanishka was determined to appear for her exam, he said. "She is a brave girl," he added.</p>.<p>Prem Singh said complete medical arrangements, including oxygen support, were made at the exam centre by the hospital authorities.</p>.<p>After the exam, Kanishka was taken back to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospital</a>, the Zirakpur, Mohali resident said.</p>