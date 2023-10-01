Uncontrolled tourism, growth threaten Himalayas

What happened in Himachal Pradesh (HP), particularly Shimla, during this monsoon season is a harbinger of things to come — weeks of heavy rainfall brought the state to its knees, causing widespread destruction of life and property. Close to 400 people have died from rain-related incidents such as landslides and flash floods since June, with at least 80 deaths in Shimla, the “queen of the hills”. More than 2,220 homes have been destroyed, while another 10,000 houses lie damaged. The state has witnessed over 100 landslides since the beginning of the monsoon this year, which is around six-fold more than last year. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu has pegged the losses at Rs 12,000 crore, emphasising the magnitude of the destruction.