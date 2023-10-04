'Undeclared Emergency' since 2014: Congress slams govt after arrest of NewsClick founder Purkayastha

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, 'Gyan Prakash, the eminent historian at Princeton has written a deeply researched account of the 1975-77 period called Emergency Chronicles. One such hero of the resistance that Dr Prakash describes in great detail is Prabir Purkayastha who later became an expert on energy policy.' 'Today, the very same Prabir Purkayastha along with many others stands arrested by the Modi regime, which has imposed an undeclared Emergency since 2014, that has been getting worse as it fears a loss in the 2024 elections,' he said.