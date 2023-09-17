Under consideration: Congress on Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0

In a resolution, the CWC said it proudly celebrates the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

It described the yatra as a "transformational moment in the nation's politics to unite the people against the forces that are dividing India, to raise the voices of the people against growing inequality, falling incomes, rising youth unemployment and the sky-high prices of essential commodities, and to resist the growing authoritarianism, the capture of democratic institutions and the attack on our federal structure'.