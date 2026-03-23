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'Under pressure from lawyers, judges', university asks student to take down article critical of Supreme Court post NCERT chapter row

The law student refuses to budge, says 'how can the university kowtow to such external pressures?'
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme CourtNCERTlaw universityNational Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)

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