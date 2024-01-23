‘Under what authority...?': SC slams public flogging of Muslim men by Gujarat cops

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday castigated Gujarat police officers for publicly flogging Muslim men by tying them to a pole but stayed the contempt proceedings against them.

The accused had been sentenced to 14 days of imprisonment by the Gujarat High Court in October last year.

While agreeing to examine the case, a bench of Justices B R Gavai asked them, "What kind of atrocities, and then you expect this court to... Tying the people to polls, beating them in public view."

Appearing for the police officers, senior advocate Siddharth Dave submitted that his clients were already facing criminal prosecution, departmental proceedings, as well as an inquiry by the National Human Rights Commission.

He questioned the high court's jurisdiction initiate proceedings against them in a contempt case, by claiming that a 'wilful disobedience' of the court's order in the D K Basu case could not be made out.

The bench asked Dave, “So you have authority under law? To tie people to polls and beat them?...and take videos?"

The counsel contended that the question was not about culpability of the accused, but the jurisdiction of the high court.