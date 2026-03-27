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Undue interference in functioning of minority institutions: Apex Catholic body on FCRA Bill

The CBCI called the amendments an attempt to bring minority institutions under an 'excessively stringent regulatory framework', adding that such steps undermine democratic principles.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 03:59 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 03:59 IST
India NewsForeign Contribution Regulation Act

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