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Uneasy trade-offs: The Northeast’s tussle between ethnicity and economy

Uneasy trade-offs: The Northeast’s tussle between ethnicity and economy

Tribal communitarianism best reflects the lived experiences of ethnicities, whether in the Northeast or across the Eastern and Western Ghats.
Chiranjib Haldar
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 02:03 IST
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