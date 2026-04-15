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Unemployment among individuals aged 15 and above rises marginally to 5.1% in March

The PLFS survey methodology has been modified from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of labour force indicators for the country.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewsUnemploymentUnemployment rate

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