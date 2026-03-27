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Unemployment dips marginally to 3.1% in 2025: Govt survey

Rural unemployment rates in 2025 stood at 2.4 per cent, marginally lower than 2.5 per cent a year ago, showing strong rural labour absorption, it stated.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:49 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 17:49 IST
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