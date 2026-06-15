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Unemployment rate marginally dips to 5.5% in May: Govt Survey

According to the PLFS for May, 2026, the overall unemployment rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above was 5.2 per cent in April this year.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 13:53 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 13:53 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUnemployment

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