Unemployment the most burning issue in the country, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Quoting the PLFS data, the Congress president said rural unemployment in the country in the age group of 15-19 years stood at 8.3 per cent in the July 2022-June 2023 period, while urban unemployment for the same category in this period was higher at 13.8 per cent.

"Why was the MSME sector destroyed, jobs of crores of youth were snatched away and their future ruined?" his post added.