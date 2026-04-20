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'Unfounded allegations against judiciary serious matter': SC allows contempt proceedings against lawyer of Disha Salian's father

Disha Salian, the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in June 2020.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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