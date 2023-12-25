UNHCR thanks India for rescuing Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

Port Blair: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday expressed gratitude to Indian authorities at Andaman and Nicobar Islands for taking care of 142 Rohingya refugees, whose boat was intercepted by coastal security agencies near Shaheed Dweep a day ago.

“UNHCR thanks the Indian Coast Guard and the authorities for saving desperate human lives. This noble act of humanity brings relief to those in distress,” Babar Baloch, spokesperson for Asia and the Pacific, told PTI in a text message.

The boat left from Bangladesh around 14-15 days ago and was on its way to Indonesia. Those onboard included 47 women and 59 minors.