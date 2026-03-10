Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Uniform Civil Code only way to ensure equal rights for women': Supreme Court

The court was considering a plea by Poulomi Pavini Shukla and others, seeking equal inheritance rights for Muslim women.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 11:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 11:28 IST
India NewsSupreme Court of Indiauniform civil code

Follow us on :

Follow Us