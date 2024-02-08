Uniform Civil Code: States that spoke about its implementation

Uttarakhand on Wednesday, became the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The UCC bill was passed by voice vote after a two-day debate in the Uttarakhand assembly.
Besides Uttarakhand, only Goa had UCC which was implement by Portuguese in 1867.
Mentioned in the Article 44 of the Directive Principles of State Policy, UCC is a proposal to replace personal laws based on the scriptures and customs of each major religious with a common set governing every citizen.
According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) website, "These laws are distinguished from public law and cover marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and maintenance."
While, Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to implement UCC, many others have time and again, expressed the intent to implement the same.
Let's take a look at the states that spoke about UCC implementation
Karnataka
In its 2023 election manifesto, UCC implementation was seen as Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) key focus. The party said that it will implement UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations made by a high-level committee constituted for the same purpose.
The election results, however, did not come in the favour of the Saffron party.
Assam
Last year, Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that UCC will be implemented in Assam by February 2024.
Speaking about Triple Talaq, Sarma said, "no one would be allowed to have more than one wife. Uniform Civil Code should be implemented for the greater interest of our Muslim women."
Maharashtra
In 2023, a BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded the implementation of UCC in Maharashtra.
In June 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made a pitch for UCC implementation in the state. Following Modi's pitch, a nine-member committee headed by former Mumbai university vice-chancellor and Congress leader Bhalchandra Mungekar was formed to study the UCC, the Times of India reported.
Madhya Pradesh
In 2022, The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh announced that a committee will be formed for the implementation of the UCC in the state. The announcement was made by then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Uttar Pradesh
In 2022, Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya talked about implementing UCC in the state.
"One law for all in one country is the need of the hour. It is required that we should get out of the system of one law for one person and another for others. We are in favour of a common civil code", he said.
Now, after Uttarakhand passed the UCC bill, UP minister Maurya on Friday, dropped hints of following the suit.
"UCC has always been one of the major planks of BJP...we welcome the move to implement UCC in Uttarakhand....UP is not in disagreement with UCC...we will implement it at the right moment", he said.
Haryana
In December 2022, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said that UCC is being studied for implementation in Haryana.
“Though every citizen is equal for a government regardless of their religion, race, region, etc. and the UCC is being considered at some places. In Haryana, we are analysing the law and considering it to be implemented soon,” he said.
Gujarat
Ahead of the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, BJP had declared its intentions to implement UCC in the state.
In 2023, law commission initiated discussion on the topic again. It asked requested fresh inputs from various stakeholders regarding the implementation.
"The Gujarat government has already announced its intent to implement the UCC in the state, and is expected to provide a positive response," a senior government offical told the Times of India.