Uniform Civil Code: States that spoke about its implementation

Uttarakhand on Wednesday, became the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The UCC bill was passed by voice vote after a two-day debate in the Uttarakhand assembly.

Besides Uttarakhand, only Goa had UCC which was implement by Portuguese in 1867.

Mentioned in the Article 44 of the Directive Principles of State Policy, UCC is a proposal to replace personal laws based on the scriptures and customs of each major religious with a common set governing every citizen.

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) website, "These laws are distinguished from public law and cover marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and maintenance."