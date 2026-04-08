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Union Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 crore P&K fertilizers subsidy for kharif 2026 season

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the subsidy rates effective from April 1 till September 30, 2026.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 12:51 IST
India NewsfertilisersUnion Cabinet

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