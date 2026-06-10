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Union Cabinet honours PM Modi as he becomes India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister

PM Modi took charge as India's Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiJawaharlal Nehru

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