Union Cabinet reviews flood situation in Northeast, rainfall deficit in other parts

<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday discussed the prevailing weather conditions across India, taking serious note of severe floods in the northeastern states and rainfall deficits in other parts of the country.</p><p>The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assessed the flood situation in several northeastern states where multiple districts have been devastated by heavy rains.</p>.Three dead in Karnataka, one in Himachal as rain wrecks havoc.<p>The Cabinet also reviewed regions facing below-normal rainfall, sources said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is likely to be below normal in most parts of the country during July.</p><p>The department has also forecast above-normal temperatures at some places. Meanwhile, the monsoon is expected to advance and cover Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Rajasthan in the coming days.</p>