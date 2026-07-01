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Union Cabinet reviews flood situation in Northeast, rainfall deficit in other parts

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is likely to be below normal in most parts of the country during July.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsmonsoonFloodrain

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