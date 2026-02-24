<p>New Delhi: Official sources said that the the Union government will soon be launching a nationwide HPV (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/human-papillomavirus">human papillomavirus</a>) vaccination programme which will target girls aged 14. </p><p>A shot of Gardasil will be injected free of cost. Sources said that the quadrivalent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hpv-vaccine">HPV vaccine</a> protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11.</p>.<p>An official source said, "Strong global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose provides robust and durable protection when administered to girls in the recommended age group."</p>.Women can self-test at home for cervical cancer virus, new guidelines say.<p>The source also said, "Vaccination under the national programme will be voluntary and free of cost, ensuring equitable access across socio-economic groups."</p>.<p>"The launch of the nationwide HPV vaccination demonstrates the government's delivery oriented governance, where scientific evidence, policy decisions, and implementation readiness converge to produce measurable public health impact."</p>.<p>According to the source, "Parents and guardians across the country should come forward and ensure that their 14-year-old daughters are vaccinated against HPV once the programme is rolled out."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>