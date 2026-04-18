<p>Ahmedabad: The union government has claimed that businessman Elon Musk's X Corp (formally Twitter) has engaged in "selective application" of its artificial intelligence detection capability.</p><p>In an affidavit filed in Gujarat high court, the government has stated that X has been "proactive" in identifying and removing AI-generated content related to the ongoing US-Israel conflict within the United States. However, a similar level of proactiveness is absent when it comes to enforcement within Indian jurisdiction.</p>.Taking down orders: Karnataka High Court seeks centre's response in X Corp appeal .<p>The union government stated this in the affidavit filed in response to a notice issued by the court following a public interest litigation (PIL) over AI-generated or synthetically generated content including deepfakes on online platforms.</p><p>The union government's ministry of home affairs has stated that to stop this misuse there are ample legal provisions but the primary challenge "lies not in the absence of law or institutional mechanisms, but in the inconsistent, partial, or inadequate compliances by certain intermediaries…"</p><p>The ministry has stated that most of the online platforms or intermediaries have been "onboarded on the SAHYOG Portal" for disabling or removing unlawful contents. This includes platforms such as Meta (including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook), Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Telegram, Apple, Sharechat, Snapchat, LinkedIn, YouTube, among others. According to the ministry, there are a total of 524 such intermediaries.</p><p>However, according to the affidavit, X "has neither onboarded nor fully integrated with the SAHYOG portal till date and has repeatedly failed to respond to statutory notices issued by the competent authorities under section 79 (3) of IT Act, 2000.."</p><p>The ministry has stated that "this consistent non-responsiveness is amply substantiated by the official data for the year 2024, 2025, and 2026.</p><p>It said that during this period, "a total of 94 intimations were sent to X corp., comprising 60 intimations in 2024 (related to 1,029 URLs), 33 intimations in 2025 relating to 121 URLs) and 1 intimation in 2026 (related to 10 URLs), aggregating 1,160 URLs containing unlawful content, including synthetically generated information or SGI."</p><p>However, the ministry has claimed that a formal response received by concerned authorities only against 13 intimations out of which 12 were in 2024 and only one in 2025.</p><p>"Although partial action has reportedly been taken by X Corp in disabling certain notified URLs (788 in 2024, 70 in 2025 and 6 in 2026), the alarmingly low rate of formal responses, less than 14% clearly establishes a persistent pattern of non-responsiveness and lack of meaning cooperation with lawfully issued directions," the affidavit has claimed.</p><p>"A glaring example of the selective application of technical capabilities by X Corp has recently come to light during the ongoing US-Israel conflict. It has been observed that X Corp is proactively identifying and taking down all Al-generated/synthetically generated content relating to the US-Israel war across its platform within US jurisdiction. This demonstrates that X Corp possesses the advanced technical capability, automated tools and detection mechanisms to proactively detect, flag and remove unlawful or sensitive AI-generated media content in real time," the affidavit has claimed.</p>.Elon Musk joined Trump and PM Modi during talks on Iran: Report.<p>It goes on to say, "However, the same level of proactive detection and prevention mechanism is absent or not visibly deployed when it comes to Indian users and Indian jurisdiction."</p><p>Demonstrating the "scale and nature" of unlawful online content being addressed through existing mechanisms, the union government has stated that between February 12, 2026 and March 15, 2026, a total of 2,700 instances of content blocking were recorded across various categories.</p>