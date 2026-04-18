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Union govt claims X Corp 'selective' in using its AI detection capability in India

The ministry has stated that most of the online platforms or intermediaries have been "onboarded on the SAHYOG Portal" for disabling or removing unlawful contents.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 15:23 IST
India NewsElon MuskArtificial IntelligenceGujarat High CourtUnion governmentx

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