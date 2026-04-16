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Union Govt tables three Bills to tweak women's quota law and set up delimitation panel in Lok Sabha

Several opposition parties have agreed to jointly oppose the delimitation-related provisions in the amendment, while maintaining their support for women’s reservation in legislatures.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsLok Sabhawomen reservation

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