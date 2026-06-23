Union Minister George Kurian, who failed to get RS re-nomination, steps down; President Murmu accepts resignation

<p>Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian has resigned from the Council of Ministers after his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> term came to an end.</p><p>The BJP decided not to renominate him in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.</p><p>President Droupadi Murmu has accepted his resignation, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.</p><p>Kurian was also holding the charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.</p><p>The President of India, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, the communique said.</p>.Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP nominates 11 fresh faces, drops two union ministers.<p>Kurian was probably the only Minister in the Union government who belongs to the Christian community, according to <em>PTI</em>. His Rajya Sabha tenure ended on June 21.</p><p>Two Union Ministers — Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kurian — were not renominated for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections even though their tenures were coming to an end.</p><p>Kurian, 65, has been a member of the BJP since its inception in 1980 and has held various positions, such as membership in the national executive committee of the BJP, national vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and vice-president of the BJP's Kerala unit.</p><p>He has also practised as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India.</p><p>He was sworn in as the Union Minister of State on June 9, 2024.</p><p>Prior to this, Kurian had served as the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>