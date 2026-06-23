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Union Minister George Kurian, who failed to get RS re-nomination, steps down; President Murmu accepts resignation

A long-time member of the BJP, Kurian was Minister of State for Minority Affairs
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 04:49 IST
India NewsBJPIndiaRajya SabhaIndian politcs

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