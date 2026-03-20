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Union minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat, complaint lodged

Police said the complaint was submitted on Chaudhary's behalf at Tughlak Road police station here and the matter is now under investigation.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 07:48 IST
India NewsJayant ChaudharyDeath threat

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