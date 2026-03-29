Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Union Minister Kishan Reddy assures uninterrupted supply of petroleum products

Reddy said the recent international tensions have exerted pressure on global petroleum supply chains and contributed to price volatility.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 00:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 00:15 IST
India NewsTelanganaG Kishan ReddyLPGPetroleumWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us