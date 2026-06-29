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Union minister Pabitra Margherita, Bihar governor Ata Hasnain to represent India at Ali Khamenei's burial

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremonies.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsIranAyatollah Ali KhameneiWorldburial

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