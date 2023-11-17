Union minister Rijiju inspects India-funded connectivity project in Maldives

Male: Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Friday inspected the progress of work of an India-funded major connectivity project in the Maldives that is expected to usher economic development and prosperity in the country.

Rijiju is here at the invitation of Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu to represent India at the inaugural ceremony of the presidency. Under the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP), a 6.74-km-long bridge and causeway link will be built to connect the capital city Male with the adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.

It is funded under a grant of $100 million and a Line of Credit of $400 million from India.

"Glad to witness the progress of works of Greater Male Connectivity Project in Maldives.