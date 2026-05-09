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Union Minister Sanjay Kumar's son booked under POCSO Act

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath complained to the police in Karimnagar that the girl who got acquainted to him, invited him to her family functions and group gatherings.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsCrimeBandi Sanjay KumarPocsoMinister

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