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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks officials to overhaul grievance redressal systems

Chouhan announced that grievance redressal will now be reviewed monthly, generally on the first Monday of every month.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 17:09 IST
India NewsShivraj Singh Chouhangrievance redressal

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