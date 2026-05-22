Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks officials to overhaul grievance redressal systems

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chauhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> on Friday directed the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministries to overhaul their grievance redressal systems, stressing that marking complaints as "disposed" is meaningless unless beneficiaries actually receive benefits.</p><p>Chairing a review meeting of both ministries — a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued governance directives at the Union Cabinet meeting — Chouhan announced the formation of dedicated teams comprising at least 10 officers each in the two ministries. These teams will review complaints, public grievances, citizen letters, and issues raised on various portals on a daily basis.</p>.Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for overhaul of rural credit system.<p>Chouhan announced that grievance redressal will now be reviewed monthly, generally on the first Monday of every month. The June review, however, will be held on the second Monday due to the kharif season.</p><p>He also gave officials a one-week deadline to identify procedural bottlenecks, complex rules, and policy gaps affecting key schemes, including PM Awas Yojana, crop insurance, horticulture, and rural road programmes.</p>.Opposition states stalling PM-named welfare schemes: Agriculture Min Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleges.<p>Chouhan asked officials to identify procedural bottlenecks within a week and push for systemic reforms, simpler processes, greater use of AI and digital platforms, and better inter-departmental coordination. </p><p>He also directed officials to prepare Vision 2047 action plans, resolve pending court cases, publicise reforms, strengthening state coordination, and promoting solarisation of government buildings.</p>