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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for overhaul of rural credit system

He said farmers often walk 8 to 10 kilometres to reach a bank branch, only to return disappointed after facing long queues and severely understaffed counters.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:07 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 19:07 IST
India NewsShivraj Singh Chouhanfarmers

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