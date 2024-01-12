Union minister Sonowal launches major initiatives to boost Ayurveda, homeopathy in North East

The Union minister of ports, shipping, waterways and Ayush inaugurated the first Panchakarma block and a state-of-the-art pharmacology and biochemistry lab at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) here. He also laid the foundation stones for the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy (RRIH) along with the Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre, the first-of-its-kind in the country, at Azara here.