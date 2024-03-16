Unjust to make it mandatory for accused in cheque dishonour case to pay interim compensation: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that making it mandatory for an accused in cheque dishonour case to pay interim compensation to complainant even before being held guilty would have unjust and drastic consequences, affecting the well settled concept of fairness and justice.

"We have no manner of doubt that the word “may” used in Section 143A of the Negotiable Instruments Act, cannot be construed or interpreted as “shall”. Therefore, the power under sub-section (1) of Section 143A is discretionary," a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

The court said under Section 143A, the power to grant interim compensation can be exercised even before the accused is held guilty. It provides for passing a drastic order for payment of interim compensation against the accused in a complaint, even before any adjudication is made on the guilt of the accused and this power can be exercised at the threshold even before the evidence is recorded, it noted.