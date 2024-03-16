Unjust to make it mandatory for accused in cheque dishonour case to pay interim compensation: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that making it mandatory for an accused in cheque dishonour case to pay interim compensation to complainant even before being held guilty would have unjust and drastic consequences, affecting the well settled concept of fairness and justice.
"We have no manner of doubt that the word “may” used in Section 143A of the Negotiable Instruments Act, cannot be construed or interpreted as “shall”. Therefore, the power under sub-section (1) of Section 143A is discretionary," a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said.
The court said under Section 143A, the power to grant interim compensation can be exercised even before the accused is held guilty. It provides for passing a drastic order for payment of interim compensation against the accused in a complaint, even before any adjudication is made on the guilt of the accused and this power can be exercised at the threshold even before the evidence is recorded, it noted.
"If the word ‘may’ (as is in the provision) is interpreted as ‘shall’, it will have drastic consequences as in every complaint, the accused will have to pay interim compensation up to 20 per cent of the cheque amount. Such an interpretation will be unjust and contrary to the well-settled concept of fairness and justice. If such an interpretation is made, the provision may expose itself to the vice of manifest arbitrariness. The provision can be held to be violative of Article 14 of the Constitution," the bench said.
The bench also said court will have to prima facie evaluate the merits of the case, and consider financial distress of the accused, before making a direction to pay interim compensation.
The court set aside a Jharkhand High Court's order directing an appellant-accused, Rakesh Ranjan Shrivastava, to pay Rs 10 lakh as interim compensation to the complainant in a case of dishonour of cheque. It directed the judicial magistrate to examine the matter afresh after due application of mind.
(Published 16 March 2024, 14:24 IST)