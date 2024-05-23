Unjustly targeted, BJP's show-cause notice demoralising: Jayant Sinha

The BJP MP said he was surprised to receive the show cause letter and discover that it had been released to the media as well.

In the notice to him, BJP state general secretary Aditya Sahu had said, "You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from Hazaribag LS seat. You did not even feel proper to exercise your right of franchise. The party's image has been maligned due to your conduct."

The party had sought an explanation from Sinha following instructions from state BJP president and former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi.