<p>Immigration New Zealand is on a hunt to find 11 Indian nationals who have disappeared after being allowed into New Zealand on special visas to perform at a Holi festival in Auckland, alongside Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap, on February 21.</p><p>Immigration NZ confirmed that of the 18 cultural performers who had entered the country to take part in the festival, which was held at the Pukekohe Indian Association Centre, only three had returned to India, <a href="https://www.noticer.news/indian-performers-vanish-new-zealand-holi/" rel="nofollow">Noticer</a> reported.</p><p>Four of the remaining Indian nationals still held valid visitor visas, while the other 11 were on short-term limited visas that has expired on March 6. The visas were approved specifically for the festival. </p><p>Immigration NZ’s director of visas Jock Gilray told <a href="https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360948705/they-came-perform-new-zealand-festival-now-immigration-officials-cant-find-11-them" rel="nofollow">Stuff</a>, the department was “prioritising contact with those who are here unlawfully on a case-by-case basis,” adding, “For privacy reasons, we are not able to go into any further detail.” </p>.New Zealand liberalises mobility norms, opens longer work visas for Indian students; 5,000 professionals to benefit.<p>Gilray said while the event was genuine, fraudulent documents were used for visa applications for some members of group, and to to “mitigate concerns” only 13 short-term limited visas were approved instead of regular visitor visas.</p><p>“INZ verified that the event was genuine, including consultation with the Indian Consul General in Auckland who confirmed they were supporting the event,” he said.</p><p>He added, “A robust and fair assessment process was applied to the individuals making up this group, including collaboration with our risk and verification teams in India.”</p><p>“Concerns were identified with some of the visa applications – including fraudulent documents. Four visa applications were declined. Three applications were withdrawn.”</p><p>He highlighted that this is not a one-off instance. “This is a good example of the challenges INZ staff face every day as we strike the balance between risk management and facilitating visitors,” Gilray said.</p>.<p><strong>“I had no role in arranging visas”</strong></p><p>In an Instagram post shared on March 10, Kashyap cleared her stance that she has nothing to do with the missing performers and their visas.</p><p>“I want to state this very clearly and responsibly: I travelled to New Zealand on my own as an invited artist, and I had no role whatsoever in arranging visas, travel, or documentation for any performers or individuals who may have entered the country under the banner of these events. Any suggestion that people were sent “on my name” without my knowledge is deeply concerning to me as well,” Kashyap wrote.<br><br>She added, “I have always respected the laws and systems of every country I perform in. I fully support the work being carried out by Immigration New Zealand and the Government of New Zealand to identify and address any immigration violations. If any individuals have misused cultural events or my name for purposes unrelated to the celebration of art and culture, I strongly believe that the authorities should take appropriate action.” </p><p>“I stand firmly with the authorities in ensuring that such matters are investigated and handled lawfully. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me with love and trust,” she concluded.</p>.<p>Last December, Immigration NZ tightened the rules by only accepting police clearance certificates (PCCs) issued by India's Regional Passport Offices under the Ministry of External Affairs. Earlier, the applicants were allowed to submit certificates from a Deputy Commissioner or Superintendent of Police office, or from their local police station.</p><p>The key change came into effect from December 1, 2025, and for Indian nationals it meant starting the paperwork early and being more careful about their visa applications and documents.</p><p>The stricter rules could possibly be Immigration New Zealand's way to curb the use of fraudulent documents for the visa applications.</p>