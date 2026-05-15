<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court of India</a> has set aside the Delhi High Court order suspending life term of expelled BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuldeep-singh-sengar">Kuldeep Singh Sengar</a> in 2017 Unnao rape case.</p><p>The apex court on Friday asked the High Court to decide afresh before summer vacation Sengar's plea seeking suspension of his life term.</p><p>The Supreme Court asked the High Court to decide afresh issues like if an MLA can be treated as public servant for being prosecuted under POCSO Act.</p><p><em>More details to follow...</em></p>