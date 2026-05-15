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Unnao rape case: Supreme Court sets aside Delhi HC order suspending life term of Kuldeep Singh Sengar

High Court told to decide afresh before summer vacation Sengar's plea seeking suspension of his life term.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 06:25 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 06:25 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme CourtUnnao rape caseKuldeep Singh Sengar

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