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UNSC reform would border on failure if only non-permanent category expanded: India

India also underscored the need for text-based negotiations on UNSC reform to ensure that discussions are more purposeful and outcome-oriented.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 08:31 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 08:31 IST
India NewsUNSC

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