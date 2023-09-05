Opposition leaders slam Centre over G20 dinner invite from 'President of Bharat' instead of India

Opposition on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the G20 dinner invite referring to President Droupadi Murmu as the "President of Bharat" instead of India, alleging that the government is scared of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, and expressed hope that the government will not be "so foolish as to completely dispense with India, which has incalculable brand value built up over centuries".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wondered what has happened suddenly that the name of the country needs to be changed. "History is being rewritten in the country," she alleged.

"In English, we say India and the 'Indian Constitution; in Hindi, we say 'Bharat ka Samvidhan'. We all say 'Bharat', what is new in this? There's nothing new to be done. The world knows us as India. What happened suddenly that the name of the country needs to be changed?" she said in Kolkata.

Senior Congress MP and CWC member Shashi Tharoor said there is no Constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', which is one of the country’s two official names.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the government "will not be so foolish as to completely dispense with “India”, which has incalculable brand value built up over centuries. “We should continue to use both words rather than relinquish our claim to a name redolent of history, a name that is recognised around the world,” he said.