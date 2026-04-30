Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Unwanted pregnancy can't be forced on minor rape survivors': Supreme Court rejects AIIMS' curative plea

The court said the decision on termination has to be a choice of the survivor and her parents and AIIMS may help them take an informed decision.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 13:40 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtpregnancyAIIMSminor girl

Follow us on :

Follow Us