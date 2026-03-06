<p>The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced that it is suspending TV ratings for four weeks or until further notice in view of the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/explained-why-the-us-attacked-iran-3921656">Iran war</a>. </p><p>The ministry said that it has taken note of certain TV news channels that are sensationalising the conflict in west Asia and disseminating speculative information which may create panic. As a precautionary measure, it directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to withhold TV rating points until the said duration. </p>.<p>"Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has observed that amidst the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, certain News TV Channels are displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content, which may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the affected areas," the ministry said in its statement. </p>.Iran war chokes aid corridors, obstructing global relief efforts.<p>"In the public interest, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hereby directs M/s BARC to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points(TRPs) for News TV Channels for a period of four (4) weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier," it added. </p><p>The war in west Asia, which started on February 28, has stranded many Indian nationals in the gulf countries as flights to and from the affected nations are suspended or operating in limited numbers. The crisis started after US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes in Israel and gulf countries with American military bases. </p>