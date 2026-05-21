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UP governor mandates uniform for students in all state colleges and universities

The order pertains to all government and aided colleges affiliated to Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLucknowNational education policyUniformsmandatory

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