UP govt excluding minorities from welfare scheme: SP MP Javed Ali Khan in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan on Thursday accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of "deliberately" excluding minorities from a state scheme extending grants for economically weaker OBCs for their daughter's wedding.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha's Zero Hour, he cited a letter from Sambhal district administration inviting him for a meeting to disburse the grant, which said the programme is for “OBCs (excluding minorities)”. The letter was issued by Sambhal's Backward Welfare Department.

“As per the Constitution, we are a welfare state and a secular country. By welfare state, we mean that the state will work for upliftment of Dalit and Backward classes and by secular we mean that the state will not discriminate on the basis of religion,” he said.