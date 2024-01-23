RBI 'mute spectator', allowing banks to charge high interest rates: Allahabad HC

On the RBI's responsibility as the banking regulator in the country, the court said, "Even if the benefit of doubt is given to the banks that they are free to charge the interest rate but it is duty of the RBI to see that the customers are not inconvenienced by huge rate of interest charged by the banks." The petitioner had obtained Rs 9 lakh loan from the Standard Chartered Bank with a variable interest rate of 12.5 per cent per annum. After repaying off the entire amount, the petitioner requested a 'no dues certificate' and property document from the bank, which were promptly provided.