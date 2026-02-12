Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

UP man dies after motorcycle veers off unlit road, falls into slush-filled pit in Kanpur Dehat

Postmortem examination has revealed that the deceased had sustained a fatal head injury in the fall, the SHO said, adding that no foul play was suspected.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 11:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 11:14 IST
Uttar PradeshKanpurRoad accidentbike accidentman dies

Follow us on :

Follow Us