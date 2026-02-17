Menu
UP: Woman drowns 4-year-old niece in water tank; stabs sister-in-law, her 3 other children in Muzaffarnagar

The SSP said the incident allegedly took place as Firdosh opposed the "illicit relationship" between her sister-in-law and another man, and had fixed her marriage elsewhere.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 17:08 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 17:08 IST
