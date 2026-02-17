<p>Muzaffarnagar: A woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arrested">arrested</a> on Tuesday for allegedly killing her four-year-old niece by throwing her into a water tank and stabbing her sister-in-law, who apparently opposed her relationship with a neighbour, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>In the incident that took place around 2.30 am in Basikala village under Shahpur police station limits, Firdosh (40) and her three other children sustained stab injuries, while her four-year-old daughter was killed after she was thrown into the water tank of the house, police said.</p>.<p>Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar told reporters that the accused, identified as Mana, resided with his sister-in-law Firdosh, and had a relationship with a neighbour.</p>.<p>The SSP said the incident allegedly took place as Firdosh opposed the "illicit relationship" between her sister-in-law and another man, and had fixed her marriage elsewhere.</p>.Indore murder case | MBA student kills girlfriend, abuses dead body & performs occult rituals to 'speak to her spirit'; arrested.<p>The accused, who has been arrested, procured sleeping pills from a source and managed to administer it to the family during the night before she went on the alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stabbing">stabbing</a> spree.</p>.<p>She took her niece upstairs and threw her into the water tank, killing the four-year-old, the SSP said.</p>.<p>Firdosh's husband, Imran, was not present at home at the time of the incident.</p>.<p>When asked about the role of Mana's lover, the SSP said it was being probed.</p>.<p>The SSP said the person who procured the sleeping pills for the accused is also under the scanner.</p>.<p>Earlier, Shahpur Station House Officer Gajendra Singh told reporters that Firdosh was severely injured while three of her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/children">children</a> sustained minor injuries in the incident. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem examination. </p>