UPA I, II completed two terms under one PM Manmohan Singh: Kharge shots back after Modi's 'multiple PM' remark

On being asked that the ruling party leaders often ask who the opposition 'PM face' is, Kharge said, after the polls, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance partners will sit and decide this (if opposition wins the election).

He said the BJP has been saying that the Congress or the I.N.D.I.A. alliance does not have a face like Modi. They used to say the same thing in 2004 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister, the Congress president said.